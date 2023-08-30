Supporters of the Howard Volunteer Fire Department will gather for a Labor Day Pancake Breakfast fundraiser from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at 8274 U.S. 50 in Howard.
The breakfast benefits the fire department, providing funds for costs such as fuel for trucks and keeping the lights on, Dan Thompson, department secretary, said, as they are not a tax district.
This fundraiser has been happening for about 20-plus years and is a favorite event of Fire Chief Dan Ogden, Thompson said. Last year’s event raised about $1,500, and they hope to raise that much or more this year.
Cost of the meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger.
The food served will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, Scanga Meat breakfast sausages, orange juice and coffee.
The breakfast fundraiser is held in both spring and fall, Thompson said. “It’s not just a fundraiser, it’s also a community event … where people can see old friends or meet new friends.” The usual turnout, he said, is around 200-250 people.
Another western Fremont County fundraiser is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at Cotopaxi Community Church, 20326 U.S. 50. The aim of the benefit dinner is to help raise $4,800 needed to purchase protective gear for two west-end Fremont County sheriff’s deputies.
The meal will include hamburgers, potato salad, beans and chips, and donations for any amount will be accepted. To RSVP, email Steve at deestee531@centurylink.net.
