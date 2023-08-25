James Webby, a competitive food eater, will take the “Sandwich Pile Challenge” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mojo’s Eatery, 142 Old Stage Road.
He will attempt to eat one of each of Mojo’s nine different sandwiches.
Webby, known online as JWEBBY, said he is Australia’s No. 1 competitive eater and has more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok.
The event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.