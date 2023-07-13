Salida Concerts Inc. will present a free concert featuring the music of Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra at 2 p.m. July 16 in Riverside Park.
The mariachi band lights up the stage with its lively melodies and infectious rhythms, according to a Salida Concerts press release.
The free performance is sponsored by Casa Calaca Mexican Restaurant, Las Camelinas, Mexico Grill Tradicional, Tacos El Tapatio, Monarch Community Grant, Salida Council for the Arts and HHSB Family Fund..
"We are thrilled to bring back Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra to Salida for this special concert in Riverside Park," Sheryl Wight, president of Salida Concerts Inc. board of directors, said in the release. "After the enthusiastic reception of their concert last season, we look forward to this year’s performance. Their exceptional talent, along with the support of our generous sponsors, allows us to offer this memorable musical experience free of charge. We encourage everyone to join us and celebrate the joy and unity that music brings."
For more information, visit www.salidaconcerts.com or contact Sara Law at Sara@salidaconcerts.com.
