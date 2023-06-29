Salida Concerts Inc. announced its first concert of the summer season will feature pianist Joyce Yang at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
In partnership with Aspen Music Festival and the high school, the event will showcase the talents of pianist Yang. The performance will feature works by Bach, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Phillip Glass.
With a career spanning global recognition and critically acclaimed performances, Yang has captivated audiences worldwide with her exceptional artistry and profound interpretations, a press release stated.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and Yang will speak at a preconcert talk at 6:45 p.m., where attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the evening’s program and the pianist’s creative process.
“We are delighted to collaborate with the Aspen Music Festival and school to bring world-class talent to our local community,” Sheryl Wight, spokesperson for Salida Concerts Inc., said. “Joyce Yang’s remarkable talent and versatility as a pianist promise to make this a truly unforgettable evening of music. We encourage everyone to join us for a captivating performance that celebrates the power of live classical music.”
Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org or at the venue on the day of the concert. Students K-12 will be admitted free. Additionally, an adult accompanying a student will be eligible for a discounted rate of 50 percent off the ticket price.
For questions contact info@salidaconcerts.org or 719-581-9067.
