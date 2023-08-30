Let the music begin

Walden Chamber Music Society announced it will begin its 21st season of bringing classical music to Chaffee County on Oct. 8 with the fourth presentation of its Curtis to Colorado concerts.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with a reception afterwards at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Curtis to Colorado performances feature artists from the Curtis Institute of Music, and this year’s performer will be pianist Avery Gagliano, a press release stated. Gagliano won first prize and Best Concerto Prize at the 2020 National Chopin Competition and was the only American semifinalist at the 18th International Chopin Competition in 2021. She has performed in Colorado with the Fort Collins Symphony, the Bravo!Vail Festival and at the Aspen Music Festival, where she won the Concerto Competition. To learn more about Gagliano or to listen to some of her performances, visit AveryGagliano.com.
The Oct. 8 concert is a fundraiser to help Walden to continue bringing music to schools in Salida and Buena Vista. Curtis to Colorado tickets are $35 and can be purchased at WaldenChamberMusic.org, SalidaSteamplant.com or in person at the SteamPlant box office. Students K-12 will be admitted free.
Walden’s regular four concert season begins at 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the SteamPlant with a concert featuring works by Franz Danzi (1763-1826), Paul Wranitzsky (1759-1808) and Vincent D'Indy (1851-1931). The concert will be preceded at 2 p.m. with an “informance” given by Jo Boatright to help the audience learn more about the music it will be hearing.
Regular season tickets are $20 and can be purchased on the Walden website, the Steamplant website or in person at the SteamPlant box office. Students K-12 will be admitted free.
