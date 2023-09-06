Monarch Quilters, a group of quilters, textile artists and quilt enthusiasts, will meet Sept. 11 at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
Social time begins at 9 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.
Guests and new members are always welcome, a press release stated.
For more information contact Margy Brown at 719-221-1565.
