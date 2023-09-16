Chipeta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will present the second annual Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Hutchinson Ranch Events Center, 6700 Old Corral Road, 1 mile west of Walmart.
The show features award-winning performers from the International Western Music Association and members of the Colorado Cowboy Poetry Association. Dinner includes pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, iced tea or lemonade and dessert.
Proceeds will help finance Chipeta Chapter of DAR’s Wreaths Across America, a national project that provides Christmas wreaths for graves of veterans in cemeteries across America. The ticket price of $30 pays for two wreaths, plus a third wreath is provided free with the purchase of two.
Last year Chipeta Chapter of DAR purchased 1,200 wreaths, and the goal this year is to purchase 1,600. Wreaths were placed on graves in Howard, Coaldale, Cotopaxi and Hillside cemeteries and much of Fairview Cemetery in Salida and Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Tickets can be purchased at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50 in Salida, Hodgepodge at 1548 G St., No. 7 in Salida, Sugar Bush Campground in Howard and online at Chipetadar.com.
Performers include the husband-and-wife team The Russellers, cattle ranchers who are also musicians and poets; Terry Nash, poet and musician; Patty Clayton, singer and songwriter; Independence Creek Trio offering bluegrass, folk and traditional western music; and Doug Figgs, musician.
The support of several local sponsors is helping make the event possible.
