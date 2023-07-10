Salida Concerts Inc., in partnership with Aspen Music Festival and School, will present a concert by renowned Mexican pianist Jorge Federico Osorio at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave.
Osorio will perform select works by Beethoven and Brahms.
This concert marks his first appearance in Salida following recent performances in Los Angeles, Ravinia Festival, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro and Aix-en-Provence, a press release stated.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and Osorio will give a preconcert talk at 6:45 p.m. to provide insights into the music he will play.
Tickets for the event cost $25 per person. Admission is free for K-12 students, and an accompanying adultwill receive a 50 percent discount to encourage young audiences to experience classical music.
"We are honored to have Jorge Federico Osorio perform in Salida," Ernest Marquez, vice president of Salida Concerts Inc. board of directors, said. "His talent and interpretation of these classical pieceswill undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on our audience. We inviteeveryone to join us for an evening of beautiful music."
For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.SalidaAspenConcerts.org orcontact Sara Law at Sara@SalidaConcerts.org.
