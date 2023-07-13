Silva displays works at HRRMC

Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is hosting an exhibit of original mixed media prints from Buena Vista artist Jude Silva through Sept. 30.
“I have done artwork in the past made of handmade nets, basketry and weaving,” Silva said. “My preferred way of working when starting a print is to choose an image and then build on it with other plates, papers or shapes.”
Silva’s exhibit represents her love of fiber, which can be found throughout her prints. Her printmaking process focuses on solar plate etching. These have a photosensitive emulsion added to the plate that hardens when exposed to ultraviolet light. The resulting print requires no chemicals, is nontoxic and only uses regular water to process.
Silva’s art career spans more than 50 years. She received a formal art education from San Jose State University in San Jose, California, where she received a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting and a master of fine arts degree in spatial arts.
Her work has been exhibited nationally, at locations such as the San Jose Museum of Art, California Crafts Center, Durango Art Center, Colorado Springs Airport and Kaiser Permanente hospitals.
She has maintained an art studio in Buena Vista for 26 years.
HRRMC displays the work of regional artists each quarter, with an emphasis on the Arkansas Valley.
Call 719-530-2217 for more information on exhibiting art at HRRMC.
