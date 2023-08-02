The Noteables women’s chorus is seeking singers for a Christmas concert series, “The Winter Gift,” scheduled for Dec. 8-10.
No auditions are required, according to a press release.
The chorus will practice every Thursday night, starting at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Under the direction of Linda Taylor, the chorus will perform a variety of seasonal music, including unusual arrangements of familiar Christmas carols, winter ballads, humorous selections and songs of peace, friendship and love.
The Noteables will welcome in the winter season with a lively rendition of “Angels We Have Heard on High.” Other selections include a jazzy interpretation of “We Three Kings" and a Celtic version of the French carol “He Is Born.” The haunting “Winter Wolf" tells the story of a solitary wolf who dreams of spring as winter snows arrive.
Accompanied by the Noteables band, the chorus will sing Ella Fitzgerald’s “Hotta Chocolatta '' and “Deck the Halls Rag,” along with other selections.
The concert will feature guest instrumentalists Oso Blanco on drums, Kate Chiras on electric bass, Brenda Covert on flute and Clara Streeter on trumpet.
For more information, call Linda Taylor, 719-539-2428, or visit SalidaSings.org.
