The performing arts are returning to Salida with this year’s inaugural theater festival showing five shows July 14-30.
The festival is being organized by Leslie Matthews with producers Jennifer Dempsey of Colorado Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces, Kyria Stange of Sventastik Productions, Devon Kasper and Brade Bradshaw of Salida Theater Project.
The productions are:
“Into the Woods,” a fairytale musical put on by Sventastik July 14 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. It stars Jordan Gonzalez.
“2 Across,” a romantic comedy produced by Salida Theater Project, which involves a crossword puzzle and features Kasper and Justin Critell and is directed by Allen Lane. It will be performed July 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30 at A Church, 419 D St. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m.
“Every Brilliant Thing,” directed by Bradshaw, tells the story of a son who creates a list of things worth living for in an attempt to help his chronically depressed mother. Coming from Chicago, it stars Kelsey Rodriquez and will be performed along with “2 Across.”
“A Destination of My Own” is a one-man show directed by Mike Broemmel, produced by Colorado TINTS, about the life of African American radio journalist Richard Durham, starring Ananzi Galilee, also known as TGKAFG. It will be performed at 4 p.m. July 21 and 7 p.m. July 22 at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St.
“I'm Harvey Milk,”about the first openly gay elected official, directed by Greg West and starring Ben Beasely, will be performed at 7 p.m. July 20 and 27 and 4 p.m. July 28 at Box of Bubbles .
Kasper received a grant from Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives, which enabled her to hire four paid interns, three newly graduated from Salida High School. Having been the theater teacher at the high school for 10 years until recently, Kasper already knew the four.
“It’s my company’s goal to keep young people involved in the theater,” Kasper said.
At least one intern is assigned to every production company. Madison Ferraro will be stage managing with Sventastik. Elle Kriebel will be stage managing and costume designing for Salida Theater Project with Danica Hinerman operating the light and sound board, plus light design. Athena Smith will stage manage for Colorado TINTS.
“I am most excited about seeing everyone’s productions come together,” Ferraro said. “Everyone has a very different personality and everyone brings a certain trait to the production.”
The production of “Into the Woods” has a mostly adult cast, and the set will be very different from past performances, Stange said. “It’s not as fairytale-ish as ‘Shrek,’ not as cartoonish as ‘Seussical.’”
“Salida hasn’t seen much theater since 2016,” Kasper said. The short-term goal, she said, was going from project to project and picking the venues that best fit them. The long-term question, however, she said is, “Can we get a true theater built and bring Salida summer stock every year?”
“I knew Brade and I wanted to do two shows,” she said, and Stange had the SteamPlant booked around the same time. “It made sense to work and collaborate. It was kind of a happy accident.”
Everything started falling into place in March, Kasper said, and she started rehearsals mid-April while Stange started rehearsals at the beginning of June.
The festival still needs volunteers to help with ushering, passing out programs and the cast party.
All money from the event will go toward various production companies. The golden ticket, an idea conceived by Matthews, provides access to all five shows, plus the cast party. A willy-wonka-esc golden ticket will be mailed to buyers.
Ticket prices vary by production; tickets and information can be found at salidatheaterfestival.com. The FaceBook page is Salida Theatre Festival.
