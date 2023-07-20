Salida Concerts Inc. will showcase three young pianists from the Aspen Music Festival and School at its third concert of the summer season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave.
The special event will feature an all-Brahms program and highlight the exceptional abilities of the promising young musicians, a press release stated.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and a preconcert talk with the student performers will begin at 6:45 p.m.
Fifteen-year-old pianist Yufei Cathy Chen began her musical journey at age 5. She has already performed at prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center, Kaufman Concert Hall and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing. A Lang Lang Foundation Young Scholar (2022-24) and winner of YoungArts 2023, she will play Variations on a Theme of Paganini, op. 35, Book I and Book II.
Mexican pianist Daniela Liebman made her debut at age 8 and has since performed with more than 30 orchestras worldwide. She has played at venues like Ravinia Festival, Kennedy Center and the La Jolla Music Society. Studying under the guidance of Yoheved Kaplinsky at The Juilliard School, Liebman will perform Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, op. 9.
With performances at venues including Lincoln Center and the Warsaw Philharmonic Hall, pianist Biguo Xing has garnered recognition for her exceptional artistry. Having recently graduated from The Juilliard School with academic honors, she serves as faculty at Juilliard's Secondary Piano and Keyboard Skills Department. She will play five movements from Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, op. 5.
Tickets for the concert are $25, with free admission for students K-12. Additionally, an adult accompanying a student will receive a 50 percent discount on their ticket price.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.SalidaAspenConcerts.org or email Sara@salidaconcerts.org.
