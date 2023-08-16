Western Fremont Historical Society will host “A Look Back into History” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 27 at the WFHS History Center, 70 CR 56 in Howard.
Admission is free, and visitors may come and go anytime during the open house event, according to a press release.
This month the society is honoring cowboys and featuring recent research on cattlemen, cattle ranches and cowboys of Fremont, Park, Chaffee and Custer counties. The cowboy exhibit includes items presented by local residents, along with two of Paul Huntley’s books, “Black Mountain Cowboys” and "A Cowboy and His Horses.” Both books highlight early ranchers and their stories
Visitors can also learn more about the area’s historic landmarks and are invited to bring their stories and photos to share.
