Affordable activities in August

August carries many fun and affordable opportunities for youth, even as summer vacation draws to a close.
For those interested in learning about stars and planets, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will host a “Park After Dark” astronomy lesson from 8-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Salida East Campground yurt, led by interpretive naturalist Lori Young.
This lesson will discuss the planets visible this month – Mercury, Mars and Venus, as well as the Perseid meteor shower, Young said.
“That’s a huge deal. That’s the most meteors you can see per minute out of any meteor shower throughout the year,” she said. Young’s favorite part of the lessons, she said, is whenever something clicks with the kids and they get excited about it.
In addition to the astronomy course, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 AHRA will host a free beginner-level hike by the river, starting at the Hecla picnic area just south of the beach along the river at the entrance to the Hecla River Trail. Registration will open at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at ahra.mobi/hike090123.
After a month-long hiatus during July, the Arkansas Valley High Rollers Junior Derby is hitting the track again starting Aug. 7.
Practice for 12- to 17-year-olds is from 5-6 p.m. Monday nights, and children ages 6-11 practice on Thursdays at the same time. Those 18 and older practice 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. The younger kids are coached by Jamie “Doom” Gregory and the older kids by Jessica “Shook Me All Night” Shook.
All levels of experience are welcome, program founder Stacy Falk said.
A five-week session costs $40, or $10 for a drop-in session. The first official bout is Sept. 10, Falk said. The kids are not required to compete, she said, “but most of them by then are super excited.”
Kids can rent gear from the club at $10 per week for skates, pads and a skate helmet. Skate helmets are much thicker than bike helmets, Falk said, and are designed to take multiple impacts.
For youth and young adults looking for a place to be their authentic selves, Partnership for Community Action offers “YAS (Your Authentic Self) Fridays” for LGBTQ+ youth and their supporters to make friends and hang out in a safe and creative environment.
During the summer, YAS Fridays happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 129 W. Sackett Ave., usually attracting those in middle or high school, co-organizer James Monroe said.
This was originally called “GSA (Gender Sexuality Alliance) Fridays,” he said, but the name was changed to sound more inclusive, he said, “and that it could be anything.”
Most of the kids, while there, watch movies, do crafts or just hang out, he said. “It’s kind of a come and go sort of thing.”
“I like that we have really built up this group that comes but also they’ll bring friends,” Monroe said. “Often it ebbs and flows.”
There is also always a member of Solvista Health present, Monroe said, in case someone needs to get something off their chest. “It just kind of offers kids fun relationships and life skills.”
For inquiries about YAS Fridays, contact PfCA at hello@gopfca.com.
For the second year, the Salida Tennis Club is working with Salida Parks and Recreation to teach tennis to youth ages 6-14 at $5 per session, from 10-11 a.m. Fridays at the Salida Middle School tennis courts.
There is a pool of about six teachers, instructor Bob Provorse said, with about three per week. Up to 15 students can be taught at a time.
Usually sessions consist of a warm-up, teaching the game, drills and practicing skills such as forehand, backhand and volleys, he said.
“I like making the kids smile and showing them it’s a life sport,” he said, not just something to play in high school, but before and after. “I’m surprised by how quick some of the kids catch on,” he said, and he thinks the sport is easier to learn when younger.
Students can be registered at the Salida Parks and Recreation website in the Recreation section with the “Drop in” category under “Sports and Leagues.” Registering ahead of time is preferable to drop-ins, Provorse said. Visit https://www.amilia.com/.../cit.../shop/activities/3903028… .
As the school year approaches, Longfellow Elementary School will host a “Meet and Greet” Aug. 11, a chance for students and their families to find their classes, meet teachers and drop off supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year. It is an all-day event.
