Pirates to take the stage

It’ll be all hands on deck as Snowcaps Theatre presents “Pirates the Musical” at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 in the upstairs performance space at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St.
Jimmy Criswell, 12, is the producer and director of the show, whose young cast members have put a lot of time and energy into the production.
Criswell said he saved his money and bought the licensing from Hal Leonard LLC to have permission to perform the play.
The licensing fee included the use of the script and a recorded soundtrack.
The piratical plot revolves around a stowaway, played by Daisy Heath, who wants to be a pirate. The other pirates think she is too pretty and clean to be one of them, so she sets out to prove she is worthy of being a pirate.
The pirate ship set is a seaworthy bit of stagecraft with timbers to shiver and a Jolly Roger to sail under.
The show is about 45 minutes long with a seven-minute intermission.
The show is free, but seating is limited. Criswell advises ordering tickets at
bit.ly/snowcapstheatres to ensure a seat.
