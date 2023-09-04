The Salida Creative District presented its last of five First Fridays for the season Friday in downtown Salida.
Tina Gramann, community engagement coordinator of arts and culture, said, “It was a fun and festive night and very well attended. The best turnout yet!”
First Fridays typically involve galleries and creative businesses staying open later with demonstrations from artists and opportunities to visit with shop owners and artists, Gramann said. Often, galleries had special sales, hosted live music and provided refreshments.
For the final First Friday, Brodeur Gallery hosted musician David Tipton, and Steve Smalzel played music outside the Leslie Jorgensen gallery where pastel artist Susan Mayfield demonstrated her pastel technique. The event also included street performances by Salida Circus, River Tribe Drum and Dance Troupe and Salida High School rock choir. There was also a kids’ variety show presented by The Nest, face painting by Glitterbug, crafts by Salida Boys & Girls Club and caricatures by Naters Calderone.
“It was fun to see so many community members and visitors enjoying the galleries,” she said. “The Salida Creative District is unique in that we have so many artist-run and operated galleries. We are thankful to the artists and galleries, the participants and visitors, and to all of the performers that made our final First Friday a success.”
