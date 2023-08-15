Central Colorado Conservancy announced its inaugural Stewardship Gala will take place Sept. 21 at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort Pavilion in Nathrop.
Conservancy officials said in a press release that they have rebranded the event to “better reflect our work stewarding the land and waters we love and celebrating the Central Colorado we call home.”
The organization will launch a new Opportunity Fund at the gala. Officials said having a dedicated fund for when new opportunities arise to protect and conserve land will allow the conservancy to be nimble and act quickly. Opportunities to contribute to the fund will be available during the Stewardship Gala.
After a pandemic-related hiatus, the group’s Conservation Award will again be presented at this year's event. The Conservation Award was established in 2009 and honors the work of community members who show significant commitment, leadership and partnership in protecting and restoring natural and agricultural resources in Central Colorado.
Tickets are $75 in advance and include a meal, drinks, champagne happy hour and live music beginning at 5:30 pm. The event also will include auction items, a dessert dash and more. To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2023cccgala/register/.
