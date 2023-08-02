Ark-Valley Humane Society is teaming up with the Comanche Drive-In, 27784 CR 339 in Buena Vista, for a special showing of the family-friendly film “Babe” at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Tickets can be pre-ordered at Ark-Valley.org/drive-in or purchased the night of the event. Adult tickets are $10 and tickets for children ages 13 and younger are $5, according to a press release.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and the show will start at dusk.
All are welcome, including dogs.The Comanche Drive-In requests that all dogs remain on leash and to be picked up after. Attendees can share their photos with AVHS by tagging @arkvalleyhumanesociety.
For questions, contact Emy Nettleblad at enettleblad@ark-valley.org.
