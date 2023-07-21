Box of Bubbles is hosting table read for upcoming mockumentary.

Ken Brandon of Box of Bubbles will host a script reading for an upcoming mockumentary called “With the Current'' at 6:30 p.m. July 25. The film is centered around Salida’s annual Duck Race put on by Salida Sunrise Rotary. The script is being written by Brandon and his son Seth Brandon and daughter-in-law Éowyn Mishawn, who are both writers in Hollywood.
The duck race is an annual charity event that allows people to sponsor rubber ducks that race down the Arkansas River. For a fee, a duck can be purchased, decorated, and then raced to win a cash prize. Proceeds benefit the Salida Sunrise Rotary. The winners then have a scholarship granted in their name during the following school year.
The script reading, which is going to take place at Box of Bubbles, 206 E St., will be free to attend and is open to the public. “There are a couple of characters that have one or two lines, so we’re hoping to get the audience involved,” said Mishawn. Some audience members may be asked to read smaller parts in the script during the table read to get the community involved.
“What we’re trying to do is make it a community production,” said Ken about the mockumentary. Community feedback for the mockumentary is welcome and encouraged at the table read..
In a press release Mishawn wrote, “With the help of the community, we plan to start pre production on this outrageous quack up of a film in the spring of 2024, right here in Salida. Casting will take place at that point and we will reach back out and encourage everyone to give it a gander.”
Opportunities to audition for the mockumentary are open to the public, and anyone interested in auditioning is encouraged to come out and try their hand at acting. Auditions are tentatively set for the spring of 2024.
“Primarily our goal is to keep it all local,” said Mishawn. “We’re excited to make something personal for the community rather than a bigger impersonal work.”
