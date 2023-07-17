An opportunity for artists to gain exposure and camaraderie and for art lovers to discover unique finds and interact with creators, the Salida Arts Festival returned for its ninth annual year Saturday and Sunday in Riverside Park.
This year there were 55 booths, an increase of 15 over last year’s count, co-organizer Jerry Scavezze said.
“As the show starts to become known in the arts community, more people start applying, so we get to raise the caliber … it just keeps getting better and better.” Eight or 10 of the artists were attending the Salida Arts Festival for their first time, he said.
This festival is unique in that it is run by artists, potter Sandy Rousseau of Colorado Springs said, in her second year at the festival. “I’ve done other ones that are not done by artists, and it makes a difference.”
Gerald Arrington from Sebastopol, California, presented his work at the festival for the first time. Arrington has been making ceramic cairns for 25 years, inspired by fly fishing in mountain streams and seeing stones and driftwood. Now he makes his own stones and driftwood out of clay.
To give the ceramic clay a feel like driftwood, Arrington layers the pieces with different slips, scraping it off and doing it again, he said, “and basically repeat the same process that happens in the stream.”
“This is a beautiful community,” he said of the festival. “The people are really supportive and welcoming and, as an artist, that’s huge.”
Artist Hannah Spiegleman, who had attended last year, said this year’s festival was equally good, but with a lot more artists. “It’s easier to set up than going online and trying to get your art out there,” she said of the exposure the arts festival provided.
Additionally, Spiegleman said many of the artists have good relations and will sometimes do trades with one another. “They’ll trade one good for another rather than passing around the same $5,” she said.
“The quality of work here is better; there’s a lot more variety,” attendee Abraham Thatcher, who just moved to Poncha Springs, said.
Salida attendee Brenna Baker said she has been to this festival many times and likes it for its unique art. “You see stuff here you can’t see somewhere else.”
Scott Hale, a painter from Denver, said, “From what I’m seeing, it’s a great crowd and engaged.” Hale’s first art show was last year in Seattle, after which he decided he wanted to show full time, he said. “I’d heard this was a really good show and wanted to check it out.”
“I didn’t realize it was going to be this small,” Hale said. “They’ve done a great job curating the artists … I’m really happy with it; there’s lots of great energy here.”
Luke McGowan, a woodworking artist from Stuart, Florida, makes wooden sunglasses frames and animal woodcut art. “A lot of it is pallet wood, but also (from) cabinet building companies and stair building companies,” he said of his material.
Of his process, he said he sketches an image onto the wood and uses jigsaw and router work, and finishes by putting LED lights on the backs. He had recently started putting polarized metal on the top of some pieces, to put his work in the mixed media category. “That’s kind of the route I want to go.”
“I just love this town; the venue is top,” he said of the event. “It seems like the artists in general are all super friendly and personal.”
Paul Uhl, a potter from Smithville, Texas, has been coming to the festival for about five years. He has been experimenting with red terra-cotta lately. “I kind of think of this as my fall season,” he said of his recent work.
“There’s more of my friends this year than there have been here in past years,” Uhl said, adding that there were also a good number of new artists in the mix.
“We’re trying to figure out where to go out to eat tonight,” he said Saturday. “That way we can catch up on how other shows are going and how their day went. We all speak the same language.”
As the event was wrapping up Sunday, Scavezze went to Señor Murphy Candymaker to buy ice cream for the artists and pretty much bought out the shop, he said.
The public turnout was not as high as last year, Susan Bethany, co-organizer, said. She said that while art festivals in general are less popular with the younger generations, “I don’t think it will ever die out.”
