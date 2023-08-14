Tues., Aug. 15
Salida
5:30-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
8 p.m. – Kareeta plays alt country rock in a free show at Stoke, 720 E. U.S. 50.
Weds., Aug. 16
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – Aging Strong in the Afternoons at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, features a showing of “The Terminal” and discussion of resources for aging strong.
6 p.m. – The Runaway Grooms perform jazz, rock and folk music at River Runners, 24070 CR 301. Tickets are $15 at https://whitewater.net/river-runners-events/.
7-9 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Farmers Market at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features local farmers, food producers, bakers, artists and artisans.
Salida
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation Department hosts Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, with corn hole, bouncy house, slackline and more. Self-guided play requires guardians to stay with their kids. Free, no registration needed.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
6-9 p.m. – Live music with Lance Swearengin at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St. Facebook message Barry Blocker to sign up for a 30-minute spot.
7-10 p.m. – The Blasphemin’ Boys Tabernacle Choir performs “queer folk” music at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $15.
7-8:30 p.m. – New Moon Sound Immersion at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave., features guided meditation weaving astrology, soulful storytelling and mind-body-spirit attunement plus rhythmic vibrational waves of sound. Registration costs $44 at https://salidasteamplant.com/event/new-moon-sound-immersion/.
8 p.m. – Head for the Hills plays a blend of Colorado acoustic, roots and soul music at Stoke, 720 E. U.S. 50. Tickets cost $20 at StokeSalida.com/events.
Thurs., Aug. 17
Buena Vista
7-8:30 a.m. – Coffee with the Co-op is a chance for members to join Sangre de Cristo Electric Association employees for free coffee, conversation and baked goods in the SDCEA community room, 29780 N. U.S. 24. For more information call 844-395-2412 or email info@myelectric.coop.
5-7 p.m. – Business After Hours mixer at Colorado Insurance Advisers, 28350 CR 317, Unit No. 7. Free admission for all employees of BV Chamber of Commerce members.
6-8 p.m. – Concerts in the Park features PBandK at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Mountain Area Land Trust hosts “Be a Citizen Scientist for a Day,” when participants can learn how to take tree core samples and study 1,000 ancient trees at Sacramento Creek Ranch, 2234 Busch Run Road. Cost is $100. RSVP to Ryan@savetheland.org or 303-679-0950.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Drive.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats.
6:30-8 p.m. – Summer Concert Series in Riverside Park features rock band El Camino in the final concert of the series. Bring your own blanket or chairs.
Fri., Aug. 18
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features music by Tom Dalton andCec Hogarth. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
6:30 p.m. – Singer/songwriter Gabrielle Louise and Ryan Dilts perform Americana music at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Tickets are $20 at https://gabriellelouise.com/.../the-stardust-event-center.
9:30 p.m. – Mo Lowda & the Humble, a Philadelphia indie rock band, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://tickets.thelariatbv.com/e/1ipxd7.
Fairplay
8 p.m. – After-Dark Tour by lantern light at South Park City, 100 Fourth St., features “tales of yore, lore and gore” about South Park’s mining history. Cost is $15. Reservations required at 719-836-2387.
Lake George
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Lake George Days features the Lake George Gem & Mineral Show in the field on the south side of U.S. 24 between the post office and general store, with 25-30 dealers selling mineral specimens, fossils, jewelry and lapidary material. Admission and parking are free. Bring any specimens you would like to have identified.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – Mount Massive Golf Course Pirate Shotgun Scramble at the course, 259 CR 5. Cost of $20, cash only, includes hot dogs and brats.
5-9 p.m. – Smelted Hearts performs at the Golden Burro, 710 Harrison Ave. No cover charge.
6:30 p.m. – Family Movie Night at Lake County Public Library, 1115 Harrison Ave., features a showing of “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”
7-11 p.m. – Live music with Ukebox at Historic Pastime Saloon, 102 W. Second St.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Dave Beck Band plays a blend of folk, jazz, swing and blues at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7 p.m. – Live music with Sugar Britches at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Local band the Marauders plays rock and roll at Tres Litros Beer Co.,118 N. E St.
Sat., Aug. 19
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at North Railroad Tracks, Main Street.
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features speaker and interior designer Cynthia Leibrock and music by Mary Hallman and Betty Dethmers. Visitors welcome. Admission is $10 or $5 for those younger than 30. RSVP to Betty at 719-395-6967 or Judy at 719-395-8230.
6 p.m. – Mike Brown plays indie folk and rock at Deerhammer Distillery, 321 E. Main St.
9:30 p.m. – Mo Lowda & the Humble, a Philadelphia indie rock band, performs at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://tickets.thelariatbv.com/e/ldkcw7.
Lake George
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Lake George Days features the Lake George Gem & Mineral Show in the field on the south side of U.S. 24 between the post office and general store, with 25-30 dealers selling mineral specimens, fossils, jewelry and lapidary material. Admission and parking are free. Bring any specimens you would like to have identified.
11 a.m. – Lake George Days features the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Antique and Classic Tractor Pull at Lake George Community Park on U.S. 24, with tractors from 1938 and older up to 1990.
4:30 p.m. – Lake George Days features the Lake George Fire Protection District Spaghett Dinner at 8951 Park County Road 90, with full spaghetti dinner and sides, music by David Manship and a chance to view equipment.
Leadville
4 a.m. – Leadville Trail 100 Run, “The Race Across the Sky,” begins at Sixth and Harrison. Competitors have 30 hours to complete the 100-mile race with a peak elevation of 12,600 feet. Awards ceremony is at noon Sunday at Lake County High School football field. Registration is closed.
7 p.m. – Local historian Mike Miller sorts fact from fiction in the story of Elizabeth “Baby Doe” Tabor in “The Real Facts about Baby Doe” at the Turquoise Lake Maid of Erin Day Use Area (first pullout, sites 3 & 4). Program is free; kids must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own chair.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – McLeod Nine, a “swingy, stringy, funky, folky duo” from Texas, plays acoustic music with roots deep in their Americana and Celtic past at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
Noon-5 p.m. – Yacht Costume Party at the Drift In Riverside Bar & Grille, 10832 CR 165, features The Dirty Groovers at noon, Billy Conquer at 1:45 p.m. and Big Horn at 3:30, playing rock, indie, blues and alternative country grunge. Wear captain’s hats, pirate attire, a mermaid costume or any other seafarer apparel. No cover charge.
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Albuquerque singer/songwriter Marion Carrillo performs covers at Tres Litros Beer Co.,118 N. E St.
7-10 p.m. – Albuquerque band FretNaught with lead singer Marion Carrillo plays classic rock, country and blues at Tres Litros Beer Co.,118 N. E St.
7 p.m. – Live music with New Orleans jazz band Secret Six at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
Sun., Aug. 20
Buena Vista
1 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton, a roots, rock and blues artist originally from Montrose, performs with Jake Friel at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Free admission.
Lake George
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Lake George Days features the Lake George Gem & Mineral Show in the field on the south side of U.S. 24 between the post office and general store, with 25-30 dealers selling mineral specimens, fossils, jewelry and lapidary material. Admission and parking are free. Bring any specimens you would like to have identified.
10 a.m. – Lake George Days features the Arkansas Valley Flywheelers Antique and Classic Tractor Pull at Lake George Community Park on U.S. 24, with tractors from 1938 and older up to 1990.
Leadville
8 p.m.-midnight – Warsaw Poland Bros. perform reggae, funk and ska at Historic Pastime Saloon, 102 W. Second St.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Ceruleus, an acoustic duo from Buena Vista, interprets vintage rock and jazz songs on guitar, flute and saxophone at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
2 p.m. – Live music with Michael Ippolito at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-9:30 p.m. – Acoustic folk/rock duo Jamie & the Dreamers perform at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20.
Mon., Aug. 21
Buena Vista
3-5 p.m. – Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. Insights Community Discussion on the topic of Broadband Grants at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Speakers are Brandy Reitter of Colorado Broadband Office, Carlin Walsh of Aristata Communications and Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker. Tickets are free for EDC members, $25 for others.
6 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton, a roots, rock and blues artist originally from Montrose, performs with Jake Friel at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Free admission.
Leadville
9 p.m.-1 a.m. – Warsaw Poland Bros. perform reggae, funk and ska at Scarlet Tavern, 326 Harrison Ave.
Salida
5-7 p.m. – Good Business Colorado hosts Chaffee County Business Summer Sizzler, a networking event and a chance to make your own jewelry, at Riveting Experience Jewelry, 109 N. F St., Suite B. Admission is free, but registration is required at https://salidachamber.org/event/business-summer-sizzler-at-riveting-experience/.
Tues., Aug. 22
Buena Vista
6 p.m. – A.J. Fullerton, a roots, rock and blues artist originally from Montrose, performs with Jake Friel at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Free admission.
Salida
5-8 p.m. – Bluegrass Pick jam session at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
7-10 p.m. – Warsaw Poland Bros perform a wide variety of genres at Tres Litros Beer Co.,118 N. E St.
