Classical guitar virtuoso Zhang to perform Saturday

Classical guitar virtuoso Tengyue “TY” Zhang will take the stage as part of the Salida Concerts series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Salida High School, 26 Jones Ave.
Attendees are invited to arrive early to enjoy a pre-concert talk by Zhang at 6:45 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Zhang's diverse program will showcase the rich history and artistry of the classical guitar, taking the audience on a journey through time and cultures and featuring pieces by Mozart, Bach and Barrios, a press release stated.
Tickets for the concert are $25, with free admission for students K-12. Additionally, an adult accompanying a student will receive a 50 percent discount on their ticket price.
Tickets are available at the door, online at SalidaAspenConcerts.org, or contact Sara@salidaconcerts.org.
Salida Concerts Inc. states that it is committed to bringing world-class musical performances to Salida. Through a diverse range of concerts and partnerships with organizations like the Aspen Music Festival and School, Salida Concerts aims to “foster a deep appreciation for the arts and inspire audiences of all ages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.