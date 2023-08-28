The Salida Creative District will host its final First Friday of the season from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 1, when galleries and creative businesses in downtown Salida will stay open late.
Salida’s more than 20 artist-owned and operated galleries and creative businesses offer paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, plein air, jewelry, fiber arts and more, a press release stated.
On First Friday, visitors can interact with artists, ask questions and watch demos. For the final First Friday festivities will spill out onto F Street with live music, street performances and children’s activities, featuring Salida Circus, River Tribe Drum & Dance Troupe, portraits by Naters Art and crafts and face painting in front of Kaleidoscope Toys.
Visitors can also pick up a blank palette card, similar to a passport book, at the First Friday table. Cardholders will receive a stamp at each gallery they visit and can return a completed card to receive an art mini. Open to ages 18 and older, while supplies last.
For more information about Salida First Fridays, email community engagement coordinator Tina Gramann at tina.gramann@cityofsalida.com.
