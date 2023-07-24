Adrenaline – the fuel that keeps cowboys getting on the backs of bulls, broncs, steers – and even sheep, was flowing strong Friday and Saturday nights at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, with a record turnout Saturday night of about 1,500 people and about 1,000 Friday night, board treasurer Rachel Walke estimated.
The CPRA Rodeo at Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo included steer riding, mini bronc riding, bronc riding and several kinds of calf roping. Competition also included “Muttin’ Bustin’” for kids ages 5-7 to ride sheep and steer riding for ages 8-15.
Friday night: first place Madison Verson, Littleton; second, Brendan Coleman, Saguache; third, Anthony Cooper, Salida.
Briggs Koenig, 5, of Buena Vista, placed first among the 33 muttin busters Saturday, with second place going to Greyson Koenig, 7, of Buena Vista, and third going to Penn Linza, 5, of Salida. There were no qualified steer rides on Saturday night.
On Friday night Easton Moon, 14, had a qualifying ride – good enough for second place. Moon also competed in the mini broncs, but didn’t qualify in that division.
Following the youth competitions Saturday the royal court rode into the arena to crown Cali Quintana as queen and Payton Dodge as princess.
Quintana, a rising junior at Salida High School, grew up in Poncha Springs. Her family has always been fans of the rodeo, she said, and she grew up with her family’s horse “Chaos,” who is 22 years old and carried Quintana into the arena.
“That was like my childhood dream,” she said. “The older I got, it just felt like it was getting further away from me.”
Her friend Toby Larson, last year’s rodeo queen, reached out to her, she said, and Quintana started going to some of the practices at the fairgrounds. She said she found out 10 minutes before coronation she would be the new queen. “I was in tears.”
She said being queen means responsibility and being a role model for young women.
After coronation, similar to Friday night, the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association and stock contractor Rawhide Rodeo Co. hosted the CPRA Rodeo, starting with bareback riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, saddle broncs and mixed and open team roping. The winners are from both nights.
Kyle Belew won the tie-down roping with a time of 10.6 seconds. Tie-down roping involves the cowboy roping the calf, dismounting, then tying its legs on the ground.
In breakaway roping, participants must rope a calf without leaving their horse. Kassandra Shoemaker and Katie Harter tied for first in breakaway roping, both with times of 3.2 seconds.
Colton Williams won the saddle bronc competition with a score of 81.
Stevie Denison of Salida came into the rodeo with a broken foot, but said he hardly noticed it when riding. “It’s a rush, it’s crazy, it’s fun getting all the bucking horses and everything,” he said. “All the pain kind of goes away when you’re sliding in there.” He competed in the saddle bronc competition.
Peyton Crowder and Hank Bounds won the mixed team roping competition in 6.7 seconds. Team roping involves a pair of riders, one designated to the front or back end of the animal.
Josh Kurfiss and Joey Menegatti placed first in the open team roping with 7.7 seconds, after which barrel races started.
In a barrel race a horse and rider navigate a clover-leaf path around three barrel obstacles in the fastest time possible. Taylor Robson and Ristine Courkamp tied for first place in the barrel races at 16.2 seconds.
Bull riding was the last competition of the night. The only qualifying bull ride Saturday night was made by Levi Wilkins of Penrose, with a time of eight seconds and score of 82.5, which rodeo announcer Skip Ransom described as his favorite part of the night.
When the competitions finished, the Hollenbeck All- Around Buckle award was given to Sabrina Kreutzer from Lake Creek, Texas.
“I’m just really excited,” Kreutzer said. “A lot of rodeos don’t give all-arounds anymore.” Kreutzer said her husband, Wade, and son, Kyon, have both won the all-around buckle at this fair before her, and her family has been coming to this rodeo since 1991.
Rider Malachi Gallegos of Del Norte said his favorite part of riding was the adrenaline rush, a sentiment echoed by a couple of other cowboys. “It’s definitely a ride of your life, something you’ l l never experience twice,” Gallegos said. This is his first year at this rodeo, but he said he will absolutely come again next year.
