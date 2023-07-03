Tues., July 4
Buena Vista
7 a.m. – Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast in Columbine Park, behind K’s.
8 a.m.-5 p.m. – Fourth of July Freedom Fest in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street, features a variety of local goods and crafts displayed and for sale, live music, kids’ games, face painting, beer garden and food trucks.
8 a.m. – Independence Day Freedom 5K and 3K Run/Walk starts at East Main and South Railroad streets. Registration costs $30 at www.getmeregistered.com/bvfreedom5k through July 3 or $35 on race day.
10 a.m. – Fourth of July Parade starts at the River Park and travels on Main Street to end at Railroad and Main.
11:30 a.m. – Kids’ Duck Race starts in Cottonwood Creek at McPhelemy Park. Duck adoptions cost $5 for one, five for $20, 10 for $35 at https://www.cognitoforms.com/BuenaVistaChamberOfCommerce/_2023BuenaVistaDuckRace.
2:30 p.m. – Adult Duck Race with prizes starts in Cottonwood Creek at McPhelemy Park. Duck adoptions cost $10 for one, five for $40, 10 for $75 at https://www.cognitoforms.com/BuenaVistaChamberOfCommerce/_2023BuenaVistaDuckRace.
9 p.m. (dusk) – Fireworks presented by American Legion Post No. 55 at Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive.
Fairplay
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Independence Day Celebration at Fifth and Front streets features a community flea market, Burro Buster 5K at 10:30 a.m., puppets and ventriloquist at noon, kids’ activities and sidewalk chalk from 1-3 p.m., parade at 4:45 p.m., a free concert with Narrow Gauge from 6-9 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.
Leadville
8:30 a.m. – Firecracker Fun Run starts at Harrison Avenue and Fifth Street. Register at the courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave.
10 a.m. – Fourth of July Parade down Harrison Avenue, starting at West Ninth Street. Line-up at 9 a.m.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Fourth of July Airport Cookout with root beer floats, hot dogs and hamburgers at the airport, 915 CR 23.
Dusk – Fireworks display.
Poncha Springs
11 a.m. – Independence Day Parade starts on Antero Street, continues down Chipeta Avenue, left on Tomichi Avenue, left on Poncha Avenue to end in Chipeta Park. Parade line-up is at 10 a.m.
Noon – Independence Day Celebration in Chipeta Park with local food vendors, games with prizes and judging of fruit pie contest. Bring your own chairs and nonalcoholic beverages.
Salida
8:30 a.m. – Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife host a free Kids’ Fishing Derby for ages 13 and younger at Frantz Lake with souvenirs for all and prizes in several categories. Register from 8:30-9:30 a.m., fishing 9:45-10:45 and free hot dog lunch for contestants and families at 11 a.m. Provide your own gear and bait.
Noon-10 p.m. – Fourth of July celebration in Riverside Park with Salida Circus, noon-1 p.m.; karaoke, 1-2 p.m; music by Blue Recluse, 2:30-4 p.m.; Minds in Motion Dance, 4:15-4:45; music by Salida Din, 5:30-7; music by Santa Rios, 7:30-9:30; lighted bike parade, 9 p.m.; and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
6 p.m. – Singer/songwriter/guitarist DJ Williams and Friends play rock and soul at a free concert at Stoke, 720 E. U.S. 50.
Weds., July 5
Buena Vista
8-9 a.m. – Community Coffee/Bridging the Gap in the Piñon Room at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St., is an opportunity to meet with community leaders and get updates on issues.
2-4:30 p.m. – Aging Strong in the Afternoons at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, features a showing of “The Right Stuff” and discussion of resources for aging strong.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Farmers Market at Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road, features local farmers, food producers, bakers, artists and artisans.
Salida
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Salida Parks and Recreation Department hosts Mobile Recess at Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets, with corn hole, bouncy house, slackline and more. Self-guided play requires guardians to stay with their kids. Free, no registration needed.
6-9 p.m. – Live music with Melissa & The Morning Dew at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6 p.m. – Trivia Night at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave. Prizes for top three teams.
7 p.m. – Roundhouse Assembly plays rocks with an emphasis on the Grateful Dead in a free show at Stoke, 720 E. U.S. 50.
Thurs., July 6
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Concerts in the Park features Gene Farrar at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
6-9 p.m. – Open Mic Talent Night at Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Sign-up is at 5:30 p.m.
8:30 p.m. – AJ Fullerton performs roots, rock and blues at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/aj-fullerton/.
Leadville
5-7 p.m. – Farm Market at Cloud City Farm, 440 McWethy Drive.
6 p.m. – Aquiles & the Latin Groove perform for Summer Nights at Zaitz in Zaitz Park, 612 Harrison Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., is open to all types of talent. Free admission.
7-10 p.m. – High Mountain Pies Backyard Concert Series features Horizon Line at 115 W. Fourth St. Bring your own chairs.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Game Day for Older Adults at A Church, 419 D St., offers card and board games, ping-pong, pool and art activities plus refreshments and treats.
5-6:30 p.m. – Creative Mixer & Artist Opening Reception, a social event for all types of creatives and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Featured artists are a group of female artists whose “Confluence” show is at the Paquette this month, and musician Richard Posadas will perform.
6-8 p.m. – Irish & Old-Time Music Jam at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6:30-8 p.m. – Summer Concert Series in Riverside Park features Patrice Pike Band. Bring your own blanket or chairs.
7 p.m. – The Angle performs “melodic storytelling with rich harmonies soaring above thunderous rhythms” in a free show at Stoke, 720 E. U.S. 50.
Fri., July 7
Buena Vista
5 p.m. – Ozomatli with Chali 2na & Cut Chemist, DJ Matt Cassidy and Rasta Stevie perform reggae and roots on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $60 at https://southmainco.com/upcoming-events/stephen-marley-ozomatli.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St., features music by Kyle Green. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9:30 p.m. – Joslyn & the Sweet Compression perform funk and soul at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $10 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/joslyn-the-sweet-compression/.
10:30 p.m. – Chali 2na & Cut Chemist perform reggae and roots for an after-party in the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $50 at https://southmainco.com/upcoming-events/stephen-marley-ozomatli.
Fairplay
1 p.m. – Park County Fair begins at 880 Bogue St. with mini goat show, Rendezvous Buck Show and beer garden opening. Details and full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Leadville
7-9 p.m. – The Yak is a story-telling competition on the theme of “Summer Lovin’” at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Two headliners will tell stories for 15 minutes each, followed by a speed round of 5-minute stories from audience members. Cost is $10.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5 p.m. – First Friday at downtown Salida art galleries offers extended hours, demonstrations, receptions and opportunities to meet local artists in their studios.
6-8:30 p.m. – Colorado Brewers Rendezvous Pre-Vous at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features 20 brewers offering tastings of craft beers not available during Saturday’s Brewers Rendezvous, plus appetizers and a commemorative glass. Tickets are $70 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7 p.m. – Live music with The Bent Ears at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Venezuelan-Appalachian folk duo Larry & Joe perform a family-friendly bilingual program of fusion music, storytelling, humor and singalongs at A Church, 419 D St. Tickets are $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
7-10 p.m. – At the Watertower performs Americana, folk, rock, bluegrass and even some rap songs at Tres Litros Beer Co.,118 N. E St.
8-9 p.m. – Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area presents “The Park After Dark (Astronomy)” at Salida East Campground Pavilion, with a park naturalist providing information about the night sky for all ages. Registration required at https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/pages/calendar.aspx.
Sat., July 8
Buena Vista
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Mountain Mania Car Show on Main Street features awards for 10 different categories and live music by Maynard Mills Blues Band.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at North Railroad Tracks, Main Street.
5:45 p.m. – Stephen Marley and Arise Roots perform reggae and roots on The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $85 at https://southmainco.com/upcoming-events/stephen-marley-ozomatli.
9 p.m. – The Coffis Brothers perform rock, funk and Americana at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets are $15 at https://thelariatbv.com/event/the-coffis-brothers/.
10:15 p.m. – The Wailing Souls perform reggae and roots for an after-party in the Ivy Ballroom at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Tickets are $50 at https://southmainco.com/upcoming-events/stephen-marley-ozomatli.
Fairplay
8 a.m. – Park County Fair begins at 880 Bogue St. with goat show, roping, kickoff parade at 5 p.m., ranch rodeo and Jax Jordening Band at 6 p.m. Details and full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – South Park Site Stewards Archaeology Day features demonstrations on the old courthouse lawn with flintknapping, atlatl throwing, volcanic eruptions and artifact and stone tool displays. Free and open to the public.
Leadville
6 a.m. – Silver Rush 50 Run covers 50 miles of extreme territory reaching 12,000 feet on four separate occasions. Silver Rush 15K and Silver Rush Junior 5K races are also available. Details, complete schedule and registration at https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/.
Noon-3 p.m. – Summer BBQ at Ski Cooper Lodge, 232 CR 29, features music by Oro City String Band. Bring two nonperishable food items for the local food bank for a free lunch.
7-10 p.m. – “Old Friends: An Evening with Broadway’s Christiane Noll & Richard Carsey” at the Tabor Opera House, 308 Harrison Ave., features performances by the two Broadway musical stars. Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids ages 6-17 and free for 5 and younger. VIP tickets available for $45. Get tickets at https://taboroperahouse.org/.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
1-6 p.m. – Colorado Brewers Rendezvous in Riverside Park features unlimited tastings of craft beers from more than 65 breweries, live music by Blue Recluse, access to food trucks and a commemorative glass. Tickets are $60 at https://www.eventbrite.com/. Designated driver tickets are $20. Locals-only tickets are $45 (cash or check only) at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1:30-4 p.m. – Monarch Mavericks square dancing at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. 719-480-2809, Monarch Mavericks Facebook page or SquareDanceSalida@yahoo.com.
5:30-8 p.m. – Hundred Pound Housecat performs a free show at Drift In Boaters’ Bar and Grill, 10830 CR 165.
6:30-9 p.m. – Jane Austen Era English Dancing, using facing lines (like contra) with a wide variety of period music including waltzes, at American Legion Hut, 235 W. 10th St. $5 per person. Intro lesson for newbies from 6:30-7 p.m.; dance 7-9 p.m. No partner needed. Questions? Call Randy, 719-398-3542, or Hal, 301-892-2108.
7 p.m. – Live music with The Smelted Hearts at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – Salida Concerts Inc. presents a concert by pianist Joyce Yang at Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., preconcert talk with Yang at 6:45 p.m. Tickets cost $25 at www.salidaaspenconcerts.org or at the door. Students K-12 will be admitted free, and an accompanying adult can get 50 percent off.
Sun., July 9
Fairplay
Noon-3 p.m. – Park County Fair open class check-in at 880 Bogue St. Details and full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Leadville
8 a.m. – Stages Cycling Silver Rush 50 MTB is a 50-mile cycling course with 8,000 feet of elevation gain. Silver Rush 15 MTB also available. Details, full schedule and registration at https://www.leadvilleraceseries.com/mtb/silverrush50mtb/.
Salida
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
2 p.m. – Live music with The Sad Hands at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
2 p.m. – A Company of Friends performs bluegrass, acoustic country, gospel and some rock and roll at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 349 E St. Free admission but donations accepted.
Mon., July 10
Fairplay
9 a.m.-3 p.m. – Park County Fair 4-H interviews and open judging at 880 Bogue St. Details and full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Tues., July 11
Fairplay
7 a.m. – Park County Fair begins at 880 Bogue St. with 4-H animal check-in, 4-H ranch horse, rabbit show and 4-H utility. Details and full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Salida
7 p.m. – The Drunken Hearts perform roots music at Stoke, 720 E. U.S. 50. Tickets are $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.