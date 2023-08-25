Hannah Tidechild, owner of Embellished Organics in Poncha Springs, won first place in the sculpture category at the Ridgway Rendezvous Arts and Crafts Festival Aug. 12 and 13.
Tidechild said it was her first award.
“I was so stoked,” she said. “I think a lot of times people and judges shy away from my work because it's somewhat macabre, so it was really nice to be recognized.”
There were about 100 vendors at the festival and four other sculpture artists.
Tidechild said her art falls into several traditional categories; mixed media, glass and sculpture. She said she refers to herself as a lifelong mixed media artist, as she works in stained-glass mosaics. What she started doing seven years ago was putting her mosaics onto skulls.
The idea of mosaic skulls came from a combination of events.
Tidechild, who legally changed her name to reflect her love of the ocean, said she’s “always been into dead things.” When she moved from North Carolina to the southwest more than 8 years ago, she said there were “skulls everywhere.”
On one Santa Fe road trip with her mosaic-artist mother, they bought a skull from a roadside stall. Tidechild said her mom suggested they mosaic it.
“It was so rad – I never stopped,” she said with a laugh.
The skulls are sourced from hunters, ranchers and taxidermists. Each must be professionally cleaned. She said the naturally weathered skulls don’t take mosaics as well.
Recently, someone called the Poncha Pub, where her husband works and she hangs out, asking for her. She took the phone and the caller said, “I found a moose skull, do you want it?” He had found it on Poncha Pass. She mosaiced aspen trees with orange and yellow leaves on it. “It’s one of my favorite pieces. It’s uber-local. When will I get another moose from Poncha Pass?”
The process is laborious. Tidechild said every piece of mosaic is hand cut, hand trimmed and hand sanded. Her large skulls take an average of 15 to 35 hours. The two full mosaic skulls she has made took closer to 70 hours.
“I never really plan anything. I always use an upcycled or thrifted element. I start with that, and then they write their own story,” Tidechild said.
The glass she buys comes from a warehouse in Denver. They come in 12x12 sheets.
Tidechild made the annual trek this week and said she “spent so much more money this time. It’s so dangerous. There are rows and rows of glass.”
The “bright and crazy” colors are most attractive to Tidechild. This time she said she bought a lot of iridescent sheets.
“My business name came from working so frequently with substrates mother nature provides, hence the ‘organics.’ I enjoy celebrating those materials and animals with ‘embellishments.’”
For more information on Tidechild and to see more of her work visit EmbellishedOrganics.com. Some work is also on display at Poncha Pub, 10238 US 50, Poncha Springs.
