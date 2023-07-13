Chaffee County Patriots will host their inaugural 1940s dance at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Hall, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
The dance will feature music from Glen Miller, the Andrews Sisters and more, plus live signing from a special guest. Homemade desserts will also be available.
Attendees are encouraged to come in period-style clothing from the 1930s, 1940s or 1050s.
Tickets are $25 for singles and $45 for couples and can be purchased at www.chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org.
Attendees can take “distressed flags,” which will be collected for the fall flag retirement ceremony.
A flag waving will be held at the corner of Main Street and U.S. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information go to the website or email chaffeecopatriots@gmail.com.
