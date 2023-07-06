The Salida Pregnancy Resource Center is offering a summer reading program for infants and children up to 6 years old.
The program began Monday, but readers can register anytime during July, according to a press release.
The program ends Aug. 4 with a cupcake party and awarding of Certificates of Achievement to readers.
The center is offering free books to readers. Reading will take place at home, and readers will bring their reading logs to the center each Friday. At that time readers will receive a small gift for reading during the week.
For more information, call 719-539-7436 or visit the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center at 215 E. Third St. Center hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, noon-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. It is closed on Tuesdays and federal holidays.
