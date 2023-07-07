Get revved up for the Mt. Mania Car Show

The 39th Annual Mountain Mania Car Show is returning to East Main Street Saturday. The show will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and feature cars, trucks and off-road vehicles from almost every era.
The show began in 1983 with the Arkansas Valley Car Club. Now powered by the Buena Vista Optimist Club, the event showcases some of the finest and most unique vehicles in Colorado while raising funds for the club’s youth-oriented programs and scholarships.
“It’s a great community event that’s been going on for many, many years,” said executive director Dan Johansen. “As I go around town, soliciting sponsorships and talking to a lot of local people, just about anyone you talk to says, ‘oh, yeah, that’s one of my favorite events.’”
This year’s categories are Grand Champion, Runner-Up, Best Truck, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior and Most Unique. Grand Champion is awarded to the car with the most votes overall and will be featured in next year’s logo. Honorary categories will include Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice and Fire Chief’s Choice.
In addition to the cars on display, the Maynard Mills Blues Band will take the stage at 11 a.m. The band, Johansen said, has proven to be popular, and they’re glad to bring them back. In addition, former Garage Squad host Heather Storm will be in attendance with her 1965 Mustang for an interview between the band’s sets.
Sixty local businesses have sponsored the event, and there will also be booths for sponsors and vendors, including Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, the Ark Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future and Chaffee County Search & Rescue-North.
“In conjunction with (the AVEF) booth, there will probably be 10 or 11 electric vehicles there,” he said. “It’s kind of a little specialty group that will be included. So far, we’re going to have a Mustang Mach-E, and there’s going to be a (Tesla) Rivian, which is a truck. There’s also going to be a Ford Lightning, which is a half-ton pickup truck, and there’s an electric Volkswagen. Sangre de Cristo also has an electric car, which I believe is a Kia Nitro, so there will be a variety of electric cars showing up.”
The show brings cars from around Colorado and surrounding states, Johansen said. Among this year’s cars will be Andy Kingsley’s Porsche 911 from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, a number of electric vehicles and vintage and antique cars. Cars in attendance often span the 20th century as well as the rainbow.
“We have cars ranging from antiques, going back to the 1920s, all the way through brand new cars,” he said. “A lot of car shows tend to focus on kind of that muscle car era, from the ‘30s through the ‘70s. We tried to have a very broad appeal and have a little bit of everything in the show.
“We’ll have a lot of traffic downtown,” Johansen said. This year, he expects to see somewhere around 80-100 cars. “We actually have a lot of cars local to the valley. At least half of the cars that generally show up are fairly local.
“It’s been a long-running event for the town,” he said, “and it brings a lot of people in.”
Visit https://www.mountainmaniacarshow.com/ for additional details and registration.
Schedule
7 a.m. – Cars Check In
9 a.m. – Show begins with Color Guard
11 a.m. - 2:00 pm – Maynard Mills Blues Band performs
12 p.m. – Ballots due
1 p.m. – Car wrapping demo
2 p.m. – Awards presentation
3 p.m. – Show concludes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.