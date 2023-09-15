The Salida Air Show will take place Saturday at Salida Airport at Harriett Alexander Field, with the gate opening at 7 a.m. and free admission.
A pancake breakfast will begin at 8 a.m., and action in the sky will run from about 8 a.m. to noon, with activities winding down about 2 p.m.
Among the features this year are aerobatic demonstrations, including Bob Freeman in his Extra 300LX, Alan Cook in his military T-6 Texan and Chris Murphy with his homebuilt RV4.
The show will feature skydivers and numerous World War II planes, including a P-51 Mustang that competed in the Reno, Nevada, air races. The Mile Hi Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will be on hand with World War II planes.
There will be drawings for free plane rides, as well as an opportunity to purchase a ticket for a flight over the valley in a WWII SN-B5.
The show will include military jets, private jets, helicopters, gyroplanes and drones.
Cost of the pancake breakfast is $7 for adults and $4 for kids younger than 12.
For more information contact airport manager Zech Papp at 719-239-1648.
