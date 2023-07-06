Singing, skating, playing football, maneuvering obstacles, listening to stories … Salida offers plenty of affordable options for youth entertainment this month.
Kids interested in playing football can put their cleats on for a free three-day youth football camp for first- through sixth-graders, hosted July 17-19 by Salida Parks and Recreation.
“Football season starts in August, and it’s kind of gearing up to that,” recreation supervisor Ryan Wiegman said.
The event was held last year, but the format has changed so the sessions are consecutive rather than spread out over the month.
The coaches will be from Salida High School, with a couple of high school players helping out, Wiegman said.
To register, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
Salida Regional Library will offer a special offsite storytime for ages 2-10 from 10-10:30 a.m. July 18 at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50.
“We try to do themes around the locations we’re at, so we’re looking forward to doing children’s books that are themed around the pool,” Joel Atkins, assistant children’s librarian, said.
For younger children, the library will host American Ninja Toddler for ages 0-5 from 10-11 a.m. July 13. Registration is required as space is limited.
The library will host Middle School Bingo from 4-5:30 p.m. July 11 in its Tolkien Room, 405 E St..
The library will offer an escape room, an all-day event July 29, themed “creepy campout.” “The coolest thing is watching everyone try to figure out the puzzles and locks within the hour time frame,” Atkins said. The event is for all ages and registration is required. There is enough room for five teams of six.
Other library events can be found at https://www.salidalibrary.org/events/.
Ramps and Alleys Skate Shop, 645 E. U.S. 50, in addition to offering several free skating options, for the first time will host an all-ages Punk Show at 7 p.m. July 20, with two punk bands playing music while people skate.
The Nest Studio, 507 U.S. 50, will host “Songs and S’mores” for all ages at 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday, which includes a song circle for earth and nature songs, a wide variety of s’mores options and a 9 p.m. storytime.
A donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child is suggested. People can bring in some of their own circle songs to sing, Nest owner Hannah Michaels said. A circle song she defines loosely as a song that can be learned in one sitting, sung by a group of people and is often about nature or connection.
“I’m really passionate about helping people find their voice,” she said. “Singing together is magic and medicine.”
Starting after July 21, the Nest will hold a Friday Open Gym with aerial equipment such as silks and lyras, a pole and junior gymnastics bars and beams for $12 per hour per child.
The Chaffee County Fair will run from July 21-30 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs with events such as mutton busting, 4-H shows and various other games, contests and activities. Admission is free.
