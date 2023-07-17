Arkansas Valley Coalition for a Sustainable Energy Future, also known as AVEF, will sponsor its third “tech-talk,” a free Zoom talk at 4:30 p.m. July 19 with local electric vehicle advocates Ken Regelson and Sandy Long.
Registration is required by sending an email (and any questions) to edu@arkvalleyenergyfuture.org. A link to the talk will be provided via email a day or two before the talk, according to a press release.
Regelson will speak about the technology and realities of EV ownership. He said he has driven EVs for eight trouble-free years and 60,000 miles.
He has a master's degree in electrical engineering and 21 years of experience in modeling, analysis and practice of a high renewables grid.
Long will speak about federal and state incentives to buy an EV. She said she used to drive a Toyota Prius and is looking forward to EV ownership. She is on the AVEF board of directors and is leader of the Chaffee County Citizens' Climate Lobby Chapter.
Long has a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and an MBA. Although recently retired, she spent most of her 35-year career as a product manager in the telecom and power industries.
Attendees can submit questions when they register, and additional time will be provided for live questions from participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.