Local residents can observe the International Day of Peace Sept. 21 by walking a labyrinth or spiral for free at several locations in the Salida area.
Each step can honor the intentions of the United Nations in spreading the ideals of peace worldwide, or can be used to take a contemplative break and find a bit of peace in your day, a press release stated.
Several private labyrinths and spirals will be open for public visitation. Tai chi and group walks will be offered at specific times.
Tai chi and tea will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Pinon Hills Peace Portal labyrinth. Call Martha at 719-539-5323 to RSVP and get directions. The labyrinth will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Group Peace Walk will take place at 1 p.m. at the Poncha Springs Labyrinth, which will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also, on Sept. 23, the fall equinox, the labyrinth will be open at the same times with a group meditation walk at 1 p.m. Call Mary at 720-938-9773 to RSVP for either event and for directions.
A labyrinth on U.S. 285 will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.Call Jeff at 719-207-5440 to RSVP and for directions.
The Maysville Legacy labyrinth will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call Jessica Goldmuntz Stokes at 303-883-1861 to RSVP and for directions.
The Salida Parks and Recreation labyrinth near Tenderfoot Mountain is open anytime. Call Martha at 719-539-5323 for specific directions.
