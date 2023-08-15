The Colorado Forest Service is holding a grand opening for their new Lost Lake Trail #1532 at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
The old Lost Lake Trail was scheduled to be changed due to the trail going through wetlands and therefore having muddy conditions throughout the whole trail.
This project has been funded by Federal and State Natural Resource Trustees for the Upper Arkansas River Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement in addition to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Non-Motorized Trail Program.
Critical partners involved in this project include Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Southwest Conservation Corps, Upper Arkansas Wilderness Volunteers- a chapter of Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Chaffee County Road and Bridge, and agency staff on the Salida Ranger District. This project has worked to restore and protect aquatic, riparian, and terrestrial habitats and associated water quality while enhancing public access to natural resources.
The grand opening will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a discussion around the project and all that went into making it happen. A ribbon cutting will officially open the route followed by a group hike to the lake. The trail is approximately 1.75 miles in length, provides exceptional scenic views, and offers educational messaging through interpretive panels along the route. There are no services or bathrooms located on site.
The new trail head is located near the top of Cottonwood Pass, CR 306. (38.8121986921, -106.40181763).
A new sign will be installed designating the new TH that will be visible from the highway.
The new trailhead will officially open on August 22.
The turnoff is on a hairpin turn, please use caution when pulling in and out of the parking area.
No restrooms or facilities are provided at the trailhead.
