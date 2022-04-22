The Salida High School baseball team lost to the Mean Moose 5-2 Tuesday in Alamosa.
The Spartans jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Alamosa bounced back to score a run in both the bottom of the first and the second to take a 2-1 lead.
Senior Cayden Mazza, Salida’s starting pitcher, settled in after that and kept the game close. Unfortunately, the Spartans’ offense struggled against Alamosa junior Kade Jones.
In the sixth inning, the Mean Moose managed to break the game open and take a 5-1 lead. The Spartans threatened to come back in the seventh after getting several runners on base, but Jones and Alamosa shut them down to secure a 5-2 win for the Mean Moose.
Salida is now 4-7 this season and has lost six games in a row; Alamosa improved to 5-5 overall.
Coach Babes Marchase said the team is improving despite the loss. The Spartans played much better defense on Tuesday and kept the game close throughout, which is an issue they had in previous matches. “It was a really good game,” said Marchase. “I’m really proud of the kids.”
Sophomore Ashton Walker had his best game behind the plate this season. Marchase said it was clear Walker was having fun and played better as a result.
Salida’s junior varsity team defeated Alamosa 11-10.
The Spartans’ next game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday against Rye. Salida will be on the road against the 10-0 Thunderbolts.
Marchase said Salida will continue to practice batting simulations and fielding drills ahead of the upcoming competition.