The Salida Youth Wrestling team completed their first week of competition with about 70 kids ages 4-11 participating.
The numbers are up this year, coach Mike Bena said, and the team has a variety of older and younger kids.
Practice started Feb. 7 and ends April 7.
The wrestlers first competed at Alamosa, a good learning experience, Bena said, with the kids executing their new takedown techniques and turns. Wins and losses were not recorded.
The kids are currently learning cradles, single-leg takedowns and stand-ups. The team has a good attitude, he said, with the younger kids figuring out the sport and the older ones ready to up their game.
The team practices two nights per week, Tuesday and Thursday for the older group, Wednesday and Thursday for the younger ones. They compete every Saturday, and this week competed in Monte Vista.
“I want to see them be able to use their techniques in competition,” Bena said.