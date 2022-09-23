The Salida High School cross-country team can do hard things, according to their motto. The team is partway into the season, and the runners are a source of inspiration and determination for each other, several team members and captains said.
“We’re really close, even some of the boys I wouldn’t normally talk to. You’re going through some hard things together,” senior captain Alex Hebert said.
For senior captain Lane Baker, the team has been like a second family to her since seventh grade. “I wasn’t close with a lot of them in the beginning of the year, but I’m getting closer with a lot of them as the season goes on.” She said she thinks the fact they are from a smaller town and school makes the team closer. “We push ourselves for our teammates.”
“The team is what gets you up every morning,” junior Cooper Hodge said. “Sometimes you may want to sleep in or not see people, but running makes you feel better.”
The difficult part is the mental side and pushing through things, Hebert said, which can be overcome with mantras and support from the team. “As soon as you hear someone cheering for you it really helps,” she said.
Once racers finish, they all walk back to the side of the course to cheer their teammates on as they finish, senior captain Izayah Baxter said. “The team has each others’ backs.”
Baker said burnout is the most difficult part of running. “You have to put your head down and stick with it.” Baxter added to this sentiment by saying many people on the team are new to running and might not have the determination yet, “but the team environment changes that perspective.”
In his opinion, the team’s greatest asset is that they have support for each other, no matter what. Baxter runs year-round, but usually it is with teammates, who get together over breaks. “Running alone is hard,” he said.
Over the years, many of the Spartan runners have improved their times. “I’ve seen a lot of guys who were previously in the back, and now they’re in the middle and front,” junior Jack Landry said. Hodge added, “My first freshman meet I was dead last – the buses were leaving,” he said. “Now I’m running 5K in 21 minutes.”
The leadership role of captain means encouraging people to either be their best selves or to help them understand the ins and outs of the sport, Baker said. Hebert said the team’s goal is to get in the top 10 at state. The goal specifically for the older girls, she said, is to help the younger girls fall in love with the sport and stick with it.
“Being a part of this team has taught me that I can’t just show up and expect greatness, I have to work for it,” Baker said.
“I wouldn’t be a fraction of the person I am today if it weren’t for this team,” Landry said. “It’s luckier than winning the lottery.”
All three senior captains interviewed intend on continuing running after high school, although it may be only recreationally. “You’ll never forget a team like this,” Baker said.