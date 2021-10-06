Spartan golfers place at state tournament

Salida High School Spartans sent two golfers to the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state golf championship after junior Aiden Hadley, who placed as an alternate at the regional championship, discovered he was selected.
Hadley and junior Eric O’Conner competed in the two-day, two-round championship Monday and Tuesday at the Spring Valley Golf Course in Elizabeth.
“Aiden and Eric’s performance at the state tournament was a show of resilience,” assistant coach Mason Dotter said. “They were able to overcome bad holes and battle for competitive rounds each day. I felt it was a great experience for both Eric and Aiden. It’s a great way to finish a short season of golf.”
Hadley shot a 87 on his first round and an 84 on this second for a 171 total, finishing first in a three way tie for 65th place.
O’Conner finished first in a tie for seventh place, carding an 89 in his first round and a 90 in his second for a 179 total.
“We’ll now begin the process of putting an off-season together so next year we bring a full team to the state tournament,” Dotter said. “We couldn’t be more proud of the 14 golfers that participated in this year’s golf season.”
Aspen Skiers finished first with a combined score of 447. They are in Region 4 with the Spartans and took first at the regional playoffs as well.
Senior Conner Downey from Vail Christian finished in first place with a 70 on his first round and a 69 on his second for a 139 total.