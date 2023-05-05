In what coach Ken Skipper described at their best game this season, the Salida High School baseball team put up a good fight against the rival Buena Vista Demons Tuesday, with fired-up pitching and resiliency, but lost 6-5.
Playing on Demon turf, the Spartans took a while to get their footing and did not score until the sixth inning, but by then Buena Vista had already scored five runs.
In that inning, senior Nate Yeakley and junior Ashton Walker were both walked, sophomore Anthony Taverna had a base hit, and sophomore Brody Hudson laid down a suicide squeeze bunt, allowing Yeakley to come home. Walker and Hudson also scored.
Also in the sixth, junior Ben Clayton got on base on a fielder’s choice, and senior Brandon Pursell hit a double.
Skipper said the inning stood out to him as the game’s highlight. “We were down 4 to nothing and came back and were in it at the end.”
He said he especially enjoyed seeing the suicide squeeze and clutch base hits from Pursell and Clayton.
The Spartans came through in the top of the seventh inning with runs from Walker and junior Caiven Lake to tie the Demons. However, at the start of the bottom half, Buena Vista got a base hit on a three-base error and scored a run.
The game’s pitchers, Hudson, who had 42 pitches, Taverna with 39 and Walker with 46, all did really well, Skipper said, and those three have carried that kind of performance throughout the last three games.
At the end of the game, junior Brady Houghton hurled three pitches.
The Demons had six strikeouts.
Skipper said other plays that stood out were Yeakley’s triple and single and Clayton’s double and single.
Salida is now 5-8 overall, 2-2 in league play. After hosting Woodland Park for a doubleheader Thursday, they will face the 11-6 La Junta Tigers at 10 a.m. Saturday in Pueblo.