In what coach Ken Skipper described at their best game this season, the Salida High School baseball team put up a good fight against the rival Buena Vista Demons Tuesday, with fired-up pitching and resiliency, but lost 6-5.

Playing on Demon turf, the Spartans took a while to get their footing and did not score until the sixth inning, but by then Buena Vista had already scored five runs.