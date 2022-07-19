Colin Schrader and Kevin Jones, both of Alamosa, won the championship flight at the Shavano Showdown golf tournament over the weekend at Salida Golf Club.
The pair took the first place prize of $650 by shooting a 62 Saturday and scoring the same on Sunday, totaling 124.
Second place was a tie, with Brian Vigil and Dano Aldaz matching Patrick Presley and Zach Tidechild. Both teams scored a 64 Saturday and 66 Sunday, totaling 130, and earned $550. Aaron and David Pearson took fourth place with a score of 130, winning $450.
In the first flight, Chaffee County residents Simeon and Steve Chelf won $650 with a total score of 124, and Dave and Jon Chelf took second with a score of 128 for $590.
In the second flight, Drew Golob and Toby Locket, both of Pueblo, shot a 64 on Saturday and Sunday, totaling 128, which won them the first-place prize of $650. Brandon Cordova and Diondre Garcia finished second with a total score of 129 for $590. In third were Scott Wiedeman and Greg Jones, scoring a total of 131 for $525, and in fourth place were Zane Prante and Jamie Neubauer at 133, winning $450.
In the third flight, Don Young and Joe Garcia, both of Pueblo, won, carding a total of 120 for $650. Coming in second were Paul Witty and Bred Schwartz, totaling 128 for $590. In third place Seth Watson and Starr Westphal tied Bill Masse and Don Hayes with a score of 131, with each team awarded $487.50.
“This is the biggest tournament of the year for the Salida Golf Club,” Mark Martellaro said. He said this tournament saw a lot more people from out of town coming to play. “We see a lot of old friends and family come in,” he said.
“We played good,” Aldaz said. “We had lots of good putts and the weather was beautiful.” Salida pro Dow Stewart said golf tournaments have no “bad weather,” meaning that those serious about the sport will enjoy it, rain or shine.