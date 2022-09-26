Far from home, the Spartans cross country team supported and rallied around each other Saturday at the Rim Rock Farms Classic meet at Kansas University, with the girls team placing 10th and the boys’ team placing 25th.
This was the team’s fourth year racing at Rim Rock, also running in 2017, 2018 and 2021.
The Spartan’s competition consisted of nearly 300 schools from seven states, equalling 2,400 contestants racing, spread out over the 12 races on Friday and Saturday.
Being a small school, Salida would technically fall under Rim Rock’s Blue division, but they requested to be entered into the Crimson division for 4A type schools to “play up” a level, coach Kenny Wilcox said, their reasoning being when they get to league, regionals and state races, they will be ready for them.
A little over a mile in, senior Quinn Smith was about 15 seconds behind the forerunners and in behind another 30 seconds several more Spartan pairs advanced; freshmen Nora Paschall and Chloe Vallier, senior Alex Hebert, sophomore Emerson Reed, sophomore River Thompson and senior Lane Baker, all within 16 seconds of each other.
The Lady Spartans finished 10th, the highest they have ever placed at Rim Rock.
Smith, with a time of 19 minutes and 41 seconds and Paschall with 21:22 now have the fastest and 3rd fastest scores of all time at the Rim Rock course by Salidan athletes, the second fastest being Spartan alumni Fern Clark (20:14) in 2018.
Smith was 20 seconds behind the first place winner, Naomi Hunter of Smithville, Missouri.
Sophomore Raeann Shively and junior Riley Tomkiewicz progressed with record first mile times for their season performances.
The second mile of the race had some steep hills, and during the last and most difficult mile, many racers were struggling.
The Spartan team was supporting each other and making it through, however.
“It’s great to see how we make each other strong, and how we rally around each other,” Wilcox said.
If Salida’s 3-7 female placers from Saturday moved up a little closer to Paschall, it would have resulted in the Spartans being in the mix for a top five team finish in the Crimson race, Wilcox said. If Salida had been in the blue race, Smith would have won and their team would have finished second.
The Spartan boys’ team was lacking a few varsity members, specific to this trip, sophomore Zeke Wilcox, out with a foot injury.
However, the team maintained their energy and drive through their run at the hilly campus of Kansas University, landing 25th out of 40 scoring teams.
Lenny Njoroge of Topeka West, Kansas, placed first individually with a time of 16:00.
“Cooper Hodge oozes with a contagious enthusiasm and makes you believe you can do something unbelievable,” Wilcox said.
In the final straight, junior Hodge, senior Izayah Baxter, junior Jack Landry and sophomore Zac Cates all ran the second fastest times to their personal records, showing great consistency regardless of location and conditions.
By mile two, Baxter was in 12th place, gunning for a finish in the top 10.
Baxter’s time of 16:52 is the fifth all-time fastest by a Spartan at Rim Rock, only nine seconds from the second fastest time ever made by Alumni Bean Minor at 16:43, and one second behind Zeke Wilcox’s 2021 time.
Coach Wilcox believes that when Zeke is healthy the Spartans could go from 25th to 12th in the team standings. The Spartans will next race 9 a.m. on Saturday at Vandaveer Ranch.