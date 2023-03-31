Lady Spartans best Crested Butte Titans

With the Crested Butte Lady Titans hot on her heels, Salida High School junior Julz Anch dribbles the ball away during Tuesday’s home soccer match. Salida won 1-0.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Salida High School Lady Spartan soccer bested the Crested Butte Lady Titans 1-0 in a home game Tuesday.

Coach Heidi Slaymaker said the goal going into the game was to continue defense and bring creativity to their attack, but the team struggled to keep hold of the ball.