Lady Spartans best Crested Butte Titans

Salida High School Lady Spartan soccer bested the Crested Butte Lady Titans 1-0 in a home game Tuesday.
Coach Heidi Slaymaker said the goal going into the game was to continue defense and bring creativity to their attack, but the team struggled to keep hold of the ball.
As a result the team spent a lot of time defending, Slaymaker said. In the end they did what they needed, dug in deep. About 15 minutes from the end of the game, junior Eva Capozza scored.
Lady Spartan junior goalie Makiah Parris made seven saves during the game, including one in the last five minutes.
Other players of note were junior Kaia Wright, who worked midfield, and sophomore Elle Farnsworth, who came off the bench and “worked her tail off,” Slaymaker said, implementing some techniques from practice.
“I think it went really well,” Parris said. “We worked really hard to move the ball around.”
The team held defense really well in the first half, she said, and changed to offense more in the second half.
The team was switching the ball really well in the second half, Wright added. “Our team can work really well together if we put in the effort and don’t give up.”
The biggest thing they need to work on, Slaymaker said, is connecting their passes. “Then we can hold the ball for longer and we’re not defending all the time. We’ve got a lot of growing to do.”
The Lady Spartans’ next game is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against the 4-0 Vail Mountain High School Lady Gore Rangers.