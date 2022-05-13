by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
High winds and smoke from a fire near the Colorado Springs Airport made for a tough first day at the Colorado High School Activities Association girls’ 3A tennis tournament, where only one Lady Spartan made it past the first round of competition.
Junior Daisha Thompson, Salida High School’s No. 2 singles player, started out strong, beating junior Morgen Teff of Conifer 6-1, 6-1.
Thompson faced off in the second round against senior Sarah Preston from Colorado Academy, who beat junior Jayden Kuskie of Eaton 6-2, 6-3 in the first round.
She lost the first set 0-6.
“She got off to kind of a slow start,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “The second set was a real back-and-forth battle. Daisha tied it up 4-4; every game went to deuce, before she lost 6-4.”
If Preston goes on to win, Thompson will compete in the playback round.
Senior Maddie Anderson, No. 1 singles player for the Lady Spartans, lost in the first round 6-3, 6-1 to junior Jordyn Van Manen of The Vanguard School.
No. 3 singles player, senior Brooke Bright, lost 7-5, 6-4 to freshman Sydney Lewis from Peak to Peak in the first round.
Seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen, Salida’s No. 1 doubles team, lost in the first round 6-2, 6-4 to Katey Kyle and Sophia Guevara of Vanguard.
At No. 2 doubles, senior Maya Hughes and junior Skylar Margos lost in the first round to Taylor Bradshaw and Kallie Salberg of Eaton, 7-5, 6-0.
Salida’s No. 3 doubles team, junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell, lost to Karina Li and Sarah Cook of D’Evelyn 6-2, 6-0.
D’Evelyn currently leads the team score with 21 points, with all of its players making it to the third round. Holy Family is in second place with 14 points, and Colorado Academy is in third with 11.
Salida had 1 point for Thompson’s win.
Bechtel said they started late after holding play for an hour in the morning due to high winds, then had to deal with smoke from a grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs, which started around noon and has destroyed eight homes at the Skylark Mobile Home Park, Colorado Public Radio reported.