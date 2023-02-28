In a close and strategic battle, the Salida High School girls’ basketball team was singed by the rival Buena Vista Lady Demons in their playoff match Saturday in Florence, losing 25-20.

“They wanted it more,” coach Keith Wyatt said. The last game against the Lady Demons resulted in double overtime, with the Lady Spartans narrowly stealing the 35-33 win. This time it seemed the Lady Demons were out for revenge, upping their game defensively, rebounding better and playing harder, he said.