In a close and strategic battle, the Salida High School girls’ basketball team was singed by the rival Buena Vista Lady Demons in their playoff match Saturday in Florence, losing 25-20.
“They wanted it more,” coach Keith Wyatt said. The last game against the Lady Demons resulted in double overtime, with the Lady Spartans narrowly stealing the 35-33 win. This time it seemed the Lady Demons were out for revenge, upping their game defensively, rebounding better and playing harder, he said.
The first quarter started as a defensive battle, Wyatt said. “It was a slow game. We both knew each other’s plan and playing style.” This game felt like more of a rivalry than their previous home game against the Demons, he said.
The Spartans had good defense, he said, but several were suffering from a stomach bug making peak performance difficult. Salida made 6 points in the first quarter, two 3-pointers from freshman Braeden Johnson, to end behind by 2 points.
In the second quarter the Lady Demons shut down the Lady Spartans, limiting them to only two free throws by freshman Kaija Saari and senior Sarah Chick. The first half ended with Buena Vista leading 12-8.
Salida also struggled to score in the third quarter, though Johnson scored once in the first few minutes. The Lady Demons continued to outscore the Lady Spartans, however, and Salida went into the fourth trailing 21-10.
Johnson made a 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter, leading a surge from Salida for what might have been a larger loss otherwise. Sophomore Trinity Bertolino breathed life into the team in the last minute with a 3-pointer to make the score 23-18. Buena Vista kept making enough free throws to keep victory out of reach for Salida, however.
Johnson led the team with 10 points, Bertolino had 5, junior Makiah Paris 2, Chick 1 and Saari 1. The Demons’ top scorer was junior Audrey Johnson with 7 points.
The Lady Spartans, now 11-12, will have at least one more game Friday in state competition, which they must win to continue in the playoffs.
The No. 21-seeded Lady Spartans will play No. 12 Strasberg at 7 p.m. Friday at Harrison High School in Colorado Springs.