The Salida High School volleyball team sank the Lady Vikings in Center Thursday, winning the first set 25-19, losing the close second set 28-26 and sweeping the last two sets 25-8, 25-17.
“It was a nice comeback from Tuesday’s match against James Irwin,” coach Kristi Spanier said. “We played with a lot more energy tonight. We came out tonight swinging with confidence.”
Sophomore Trinity Bertolino led the team with nine kills and was the top server of the night for Salida. Sophomore Caroline Wooddell also had nine kills.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich had 16 digs and 24 assists, while senior Skyler Margos had 12 digs and senior Laurin Collins had nine digs.
The non-league win puts the Lady Spartans at four wins and five losses so far this year; they are 1-1 in league play.
Center drops to 3-8 and 1-3 in the 2A Southern Peaks League.
The Lady Spartans next will face off against “big, tough Lamar” as Spanier put it. The Lamar Lady Thunder are current 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play. It will be a league match, with the varsity starting at 3 p.m. Saturday at Salida High School.