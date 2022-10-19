In a hard fight against a difficult opponent, the Spartans lost 1-0 against the Thomas MacLaren Highlanders for their away game Tuesday.
MacLaren is a 2A school and is ranked third in the state.
They played on a small field, both narrow and short, coach Aaron Dobson said.
The Highlanders pressed well with good organization, which made it difficult for the Spartans to get into their half and attack, he said.
The Spartans struggled to control the ball, and overall the team was panicking a bit with the ball, attempting to play it deep to relieve pressure, Dobson said.
The Highlanders kept winning the ball and attacking. Despite the Highlanders dominating the first half, Dobson commended Spartan goalkeeper freshman Danny Dewalt for playing well and making close to ten saves in the first half, and at least 18 total.
Salida started the second half but was unable to get the ball under control.
The Highlanders again pressed their attack. Salida had a chance at their goal but the Highlander keeper saved the ball and punted back.
MacLaren got on the end of it and put a pass into the middle. There, one of their forwards buried it from 20 yards out, ten minutes into the second half.
At this point, the Spartans started to settle down and get things going, Dobson said. The Salida team was finally able to generate some attack in the final 20 minutes, but couldn’t capitalize.
Dobson said he feels that overall the Highlanders deserved to win the match.
“If not for an incredible game by Danny we likely would have lost by quite a few more goals. It was a pretty tough match for us.”
The Spartans fought to the end, but need to get better on the ball and more confident with their passing, he said.
“When we settled down and strung some passes together we looked really good and competitive, so we just have to be more consistent with that in our final two matches.”
Dobson said that the Spartans have made great progress over the course of the season, and that earlier in the year they might have lost this match 6 or 7 to 0.
“We need to connect more passes and do the simple things well,” he said.
The man of the match was Dewalt, Dobson said, but he also mentioned the great performances of junior Abel Gregor who was moved from his usual role on the right field to midfield, sophomore Porter Post who was pulled off the bench, and senior Jonah Messick who is new to the team.
The boys are disappointed by the loss, but positive, not letting it dictate their attitude going forward Dobson said.
The Spartans will next face off against Woodland Park High School for an away game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.