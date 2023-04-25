Against heavy winds, the Salida High School girls’ tennis team defeated the St. Mary’s Pirates 6-1 Thursday in Colorado Springs.
It was a huge win for the team, because it keeps them in the top of the league, coach Josh Bechtel said.
One highlight, he said, was how well all four of the doubles teams adjusted, having been working in practice on placement and strategy.
He said the most fun to watch was the match of No. 1 doubles pair seniors Lane Baker and Skyler Margos. They won their first set 6-2, lost their second 6-7 with a 6-8 tiebreaker game and won their 10-point tie-breaker game 10-3, absolutely dominating, he said.
At No. 2 doubles senior Krystina Delao was very dominant with her net play, Bechtel said, and partner junior Kate Young’s ground strokes were on fire. The pair won 6-1, 7-5.
Freshmen Madelyn Johnson Kaija Saari, at No. 3 doubles, won 6-4, 6-4, and at No. 4 doubles senior Sarah Chick and junior Rachel Anderson won 6-3, 6-1.
The No. 1 singles player, senior Daisha Thompson lost her match 0-6, 2-6.
Senior Megan Rhude, at No. 2 singles, won 6-0, 7-6, 7-2, showing mental toughness with the tiebreaker, Bechtel said, and No. 3 singles player Caroline Wooddell won 6-1, 6-2.
“We practice in it so much, I always think it’s an advantage for us when it’s windy,” Bechtel said about the weather. However, he added, it required more thought from the players.
“This is a good confidence booster moving forward into the last few weeks of the season,” he said. “It’s all coming together.”