Salida High School’s girls’ volleyball team beat the Florence High School Lady Huskies for a conference win Thursday night in four competitive sets.
The win improves the Lady Spartans’ season record to 5-9 overall, 2-4 in conference, and coach Haley Huffman said she was happy with the team’s confident play.
“We played well – we made a few silly mistakes, but overall we were able to finish and pushed it until the end,” Huffman said.
Florence started fast and won the first set 25-22. The Lady Spartans got their rhythm and took the next three sets by scores of 25-20, 25-21 and 25-22.
“Overall, we were aggressive in our offense and put to use what we have practiced this week,” Huffman said.
The Spartans have little time to enjoy the win, with another match tonight against James Irwin High School in Colorado Springs. The match was postponed from last week after a COVID-19 lockdown at James Irwin.
The Lady Spartans had 15 aces Thursday, along with 34 kills and 39 digs. Senior Macy Mazzeo led kills with nine. Seniors Hannah Martinez and Caitlyn Smith led aces with four each, and junior Laurin Collins led digs with 15. Smith led assists with 16.
Tonight will be the third game in four days for the Spartans, after a loss Tuesday night to Manitou Springs.
Huffman said her team is happy to keep playing, carrying momentum from Thursday’s win.
“We have another game Friday, and we are looking forward to it,” she said.