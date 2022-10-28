The St. Mary’s Lady Pirates swashbuckled their way to win three sets against Salida High School’s Lady Spartan volleyball team Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
The Pirates plundered Salida 25-9, 25-11 and 25-16.
Salida junior Kate Young was out sick, so junior Makiah Parris took her position on outside; junior Vanessa Christianson played right; freshman Madi Wilcox played right back; senior Skyler Margos had the role of setter; and senior Laurin Collins played libero, none of which are their usual positions.
“When you have fresh situations on the court, errors are made, but outside of that they did good,” coach Kristi Spanier said, also noting the strength of the team on the other side of the net.
St. Mary’s volleyball team is ranked seventh in the Colorado 2A division.
During the game, Collins made 15 digs and serve-received a lot of balls.
“It was probably her best night,” Spanier said.
Sophomore Trinity Bertolino also had a good night, making one block and three kills.
“She had to swing at a lot of balls for us,” Spanier said.
Likewise for junior Elise Tanner, who made four kills, and also serve-received well.
“It’s a frustrating year to not be able to play in normal positions,” Spanier said, noting the girls feel mixed about the result.
Their upcoming tournament in Buena Vista Saturday will likely be challenging for them, she said, but the team has been good on defense and has become better at serving over the season. She said she believes they are ready.