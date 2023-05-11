Pole vaulters make several personal records at league

Salida High School junior Connor McConathy vaults over the bar in the Tri-Peaks League pole vault tournament Wednesday in Salida. McConathy set a personal record of 10 feet, 7 inches.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Salida High School’s pole vaulting team has seen their effort pay off this semester, coach Josh Oberleas said, which showed at their most recent Tri-Peaks League tournament with several personal records set.  

The meet was at Salida because hosting school St. Mary’s lacked mats.