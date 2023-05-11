Pole vaulters make several personal records at league

Salida High School’s pole vaulting team has seen their effort pay off this semester, coach Josh Oberleas said, which showed at their most recent Tri-Peaks League tournament with several personal records set.
The meet was at Salida because hosting school St. Mary’s lacked mats.
Competing with the Lady Spartans, Buena Vista sophomore Taiya Carl broke a Buena Vista school record with 9 feet, 1 inch, winning the meet by a foot and qualifying for state. The vault was 3 feet over her original season score of 6 feet, and nearly 2 feet below the girls’ state record of 11 feet, 3 inches.
Junior Connor McConathy set a personal record of 10 feet, 7 inches to take third place. “I’m definitely starting to improve and get more inverted,” McConathy said. Most of the season, he has been flagging out, he said, meaning directing the feet toward the bar early.
Sophomore Brennan King also set a personal record at 9 feet, 7 inches to take fifth, and sophomore Zac Cates was very close to a personal record at 10 feet, 1 inch, taking fourth. Sophomore Liam Cleckner vaulted 8 feet, 7 inches to land sixth.
Freshman Norah Kliewer, freshman vaulted 6 feet, 1 inch to place fifth for the girls.
“Their goal was to clear 10 feet his year,” Oberleas said. Although the pole vaulting regular season is over, many of the athletes are aiming for state qualifying marks next season.
The team practices for three hours every day, and after the tournament ended they stayed on the field to practice.
“I think they’re on the right track to hit that goal,” Oberleas said. “For only having the mat for one season they did really good.”
The team is looking into buying new poles, as the team has skilled out of their current ones, which Oberleas described as a beginner’s package. “I’m proud of all the work they’ve put in this season,” he said.